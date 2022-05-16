Advertisement

Two-year traffic reduction starts on I-70 as Polk-Quincy work begins

I-70 Topeka
I-70 Topeka(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes are reduced on I-70 as preliminary work begins on the massive Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will be deck patching on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct and repairing bridges over the railroad tracks and SE Adams for the next two years.

Eastbound I-70 has been reduced to one lane from MacVicar to California, with the westbound traffic to join in July. Both sides will stay reduced as work continues through November, then once again when work resumes in the Spring.

Eastbound traffic reduced to one lane from MacVicar to California Ave.
Eastbound traffic reduced to one lane from MacVicar to California Ave.(KDOT)

Work on the overall replacement of I-70 and the Polk-Quincy Viaduct is set begin in 2025. You can learn more about the project here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
File image
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle
Authorities are looking for the driver of a van similar to this one involved in a hit-and-run...
Nine-year-old dies after Douglas Co. hit-and-run; authorities looking for driver
(Source: Gray News)
Douglas Co. authorities look for driver that left an accident that injured a young girl
One person died Saturday morning following an accident along K-4 Highway in Jefferson Co.
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden

Latest News

An attempted gas theft that was reported on Saturday caused an estimated $550 in damage to a...
Attempted gas theft in Manhattan causes $550 damage to truck
Live at Five
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Federal Judge: Geary Co. teacher must use students’ preferred pronouns; doesn’t need to keep it from parents
Riley County Law Enforcement Center
Riley Co. Law Board to launch search for new RCPD Director