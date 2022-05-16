Two-year traffic reduction starts on I-70 as Polk-Quincy work begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes are reduced on I-70 as preliminary work begins on the massive Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will be deck patching on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct and repairing bridges over the railroad tracks and SE Adams for the next two years.

Eastbound I-70 has been reduced to one lane from MacVicar to California, with the westbound traffic to join in July. Both sides will stay reduced as work continues through November, then once again when work resumes in the Spring.

Eastbound traffic reduced to one lane from MacVicar to California Ave. (KDOT)

Work on the overall replacement of I-70 and the Polk-Quincy Viaduct is set begin in 2025. You can learn more about the project here.

