TPD arrests man in drug search near Gage Park

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man for drugs recovered while searching a home near Gage Park.

TPD says officers with their Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Monday at a home in the 3600 block of SW 9th St. They found meth and marijuana inside the home.

Jamie Cook, 33, was arrested for multiple drug possession charges and child endangerment.

