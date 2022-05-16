TPD arrests man in drug search near Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man for drugs recovered while searching a home near Gage Park.

TPD says officers with their Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Monday at a home in the 3600 block of SW 9th St. They found meth and marijuana inside the home.

Jamie Cook, 33, was arrested for multiple drug possession charges and child endangerment.

