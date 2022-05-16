Topeka man accused of Nemaha Co. robbery and assault

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several charges for an alleged incident in the Nemaha Co. town of Seneca.

Nemaha Co. Attorney Brad Lippert said Kyle Rowell, 36, of Topeka, was arrested May 12, 2022 in Seneca.

Lippert said Rowell is accused of forcibly stealing a 2005 Ford F-250 truck from the owner. He says Rowell then used the truck as a deadly weapon against two people.

Lippert told 13 NEWS that Rowell stole a debit card from one of the victims, and a shirt and keys from the other.

Rowell faces two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of theft related to the incident.

According to the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office, he was booked into custody just before midnight on Thursday, May 12th. Lippert filed formal charges against Rowell the following day.

Bond was set at $100,000.

