Advertisement

Topeka man accused of Nemaha Co. robbery and assault

Kyle Joseph Rowell
Kyle Joseph Rowell(Nemaha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several charges for an alleged incident in the Nemaha Co. town of Seneca.

Nemaha Co. Attorney Brad Lippert said Kyle Rowell, 36, of Topeka, was arrested May 12, 2022 in Seneca.

Lippert said Rowell is accused of forcibly stealing a 2005 Ford F-250 truck from the owner. He says Rowell then used the truck as a deadly weapon against two people.

Lippert told 13 NEWS that Rowell stole a debit card from one of the victims, and a shirt and keys from the other.

Rowell faces two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of theft related to the incident.

According to the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office, he was booked into custody just before midnight on Thursday, May 12th. Lippert filed formal charges against Rowell the following day.

Bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
File image
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle
Authorities are looking for the driver of a van similar to this one involved in a hit-and-run...
Nine-year-old dies after Douglas Co. hit-and-run; authorities looking for driver
(Source: Gray News)
Douglas Co. authorities look for driver that left an accident that injured a young girl
One person died Saturday morning following an accident along K-4 Highway in Jefferson Co.
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
One chair on the bench was empty during Monday's Kansas Supreme Court oral arguments. Hon. Eric...
COVID keeps KS Supreme Ct. Justice off bench for redistricting arguments
Fire at 1032 NW Wabash Ave.
Large fire in Topeka's Oakland Neighborhood
Nicholas and Shannon Koch are collecting unopened jars of peanut butter to donate to the...
Realtors “Spread the Love” to collect peanut butter for Topeka food bank