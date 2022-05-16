Salute Our Heroes: Retired firefighters keep in touch at weekly coffees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Once a firefighter, always a firefighter.

There’s a lot of truth to that statement, as evidenced by the large number of retired firefighters who get together for coffee and to reminisce every Wednesday morning at Fire Station No. 5 at S.W. 21st and Western in central Topeka.

“It is a family,” said Darrell Dibbern, who served from 1972 to 2003 with the Topeka Fire Department, retiring with the rank of fire marshal and deputy chief. “This is one of the reasons that we’re doing our coffee. We just haven’t seen each other for a long time.”

Some of the attendees served with the Topeka Fire Department for more than three decades.

Among them is Roger Christian, who retired as a shift commander in 1998.

“I was on the job for 35 years,” Christian said. “I went on the 18th of November 1963 at headquarters at 719 Van Buren. Was there for two days. Then they transferred me to 6′s on Friday, and that was the day John F. Kennedy was shot. I was at Number 6 Fire Station. Some of them days stand out.”

Firefighters work 24-hour shifts. That means they get to know each other -- and each other’s families.

“Your immediate family, a lot of times, will come to the station and sit there and visit a little bit with your fire department family,” Dibbern said. “The fire department, you were talking about being close -- that’s another reason that a lot of these firefighters are close with each other and the families, actually.”

Christian said his family would come to visit him along with other firefighters when he was on duty at the station.

“Well, actually, when I was driving 9 Engine,” Christian said, “one of my captains was Buck Benning.

“My wife and my two boys -- they didn’t come to see me,” Christian added with a laugh. “They came to see Buck Benning.”

Several of the retirees who gather for the weekly coffees are part of multiple generations from the same family who’ve served in the Topeka Fire Department.

Among them is Dave Sterbernz, who served with the Topeka Fire Department from 1980 to 2007, retiring as deputy chief of operations and special operations.

“Well the most satisfying part, when I got hired on the fire department, my dad and uncle were on,” Sterbenz said. “And by being the son of a firefighter, you understood what the job entailed ahead of time.

“My most honorable moment was when my son got hired, and then he carried the tradition on.”

Cindy Holt was one of the first four female firefighters to serve on the Topeka Fire Department. She retired as a shift commander in 2015 after 31 years of service.

“Once you’re a firefighter,” Holt said, “you just have that camaraderie all the time. So when we get back in here, it just takes us right back to that nice, family feeling.”

Former Fire Chief Randy Currie, who served 30 years in the Topeka Fire Department, says he has gotten to know other firefighters that he didn’t work with through attending the Wednesday morning coffees.

“A lot of the guys I never worked with in the company,” Currie said, “so I’ve gotten to know them through doing this. That’s pretty cool.

“And then just sitting around, listening to a lie, talking about old times,” he said with a laugh. “It’s just fun. Gets you out of the house. They’re just good guys. That’s it.”

The coffees have been going strong for the past four years, and by the looks of things, they show no signs of slowing down any time soon.”

About 25 firefighters attended a recent coffee time.

Current firefighters at Station 5 often drop in on the retirees as they gather for their coffee time, holding up the family atmosphere among the men and women who serve with the Topeka Fire Department.

