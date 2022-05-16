Advertisement

Sabetha WWII veteran celebrates big century milestone

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran hit a big milestone on Monday, May 16.

Edward Garber, Sr., turned 100 years old Monday. His family celebrated with open house on Sunday, May 15, at the Vet’s Club in Sabetha.

Garber served with the Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He spent time in Japan and the Philippines.

After the service, Garber made a career in masonry, where he helped build the Topeka VA and Hiawatha Elementary School.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
File image
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle
Authorities are looking for the driver of a van similar to this one involved in a hit-and-run...
Nine-year-old dies after Douglas Co. hit-and-run; authorities looking for driver
(Source: Gray News)
Douglas Co. authorities look for driver that left an accident that injured a young girl
One person died Saturday morning following an accident along K-4 Highway in Jefferson Co.
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden

Latest News

File Graphic
TPD arrests man in drug search near Gage Park
Lanes are reduced on I-70 as preliminary work begins on the massive Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.
Two-year traffic reduction starts on I-70 as Polk-Quincy work begins
Severe Storms possible Tuesday night
Strong storms likely Tuesday night
A World War II veteran hit a big milestone on Monday, May 16, and family members gathered to...
Sabetha WWII veteran 100 years-old