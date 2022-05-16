Sabetha WWII veteran celebrates big century milestone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran hit a big milestone on Monday, May 16.

Edward Garber, Sr., turned 100 years old Monday. His family celebrated with open house on Sunday, May 15, at the Vet’s Club in Sabetha.

Garber served with the Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He spent time in Japan and the Philippines.

After the service, Garber made a career in masonry, where he helped build the Topeka VA and Hiawatha Elementary School.

