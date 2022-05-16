Riley Co. Law Board to launch search for new RCPD Director

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has begun the search for its next director.

The Riley Co. Law Board says it will post the job announcement next Tuesday. They will immediately screen applications as they come in. The Law Board says that process will continue until the position is filled.

“Experiences throughout our country in the last several years demonstrate the importance of carefully selecting the best person to lead the Riley County Police Department,” RCPD Chair Linda Morse said. “It is not only our goal but our obligation to hire a person who is respected and trusted by all the citizens who live, work and go to school in Riley County and the City of Manhattan.”

Morse can be reached for further information on the position at (785) 776-6140 or morse@cityofmhk.com. You can also find out more here.

RCPD Director Dennis Butler announced his retirement last October. Kurt Moldrup is serving as director in the interim.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.