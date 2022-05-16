Advertisement

Realtors “Spread the Love” to collect peanut butter for Topeka food bank

Nicholas and Shannon Koch are collecting unopened jars of peanut butter to donate to the Catholic Charities food bank in Topeka.(Koch Home Collective)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A husband and wife realtor duo in Topeka are collecting donations for a local food bank.

Nicholas and Shannon Koch are holding their second annual “Spread the Love” drive where they ask the community for donations of peanut butter.

The Koch’s are realtor’s at Keller Williams One Legacy Partners. Their goal is to collect 1,200 jars of peanut butter to be donated to Catholic Charities food bank.

In 2021, they were able to give 1,000 jars to the food bank with the help of Topeka’s Hy-Vee, which lasted about four months.

The drive began on May 1st and runs through June 10th. Unopened jars of peanut butter can be dropped off at Dialogue Coffee House near 29th and Gage, Paper June in NOTO, or the Keller Williams office on Wanamaker Rd.

