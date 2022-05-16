Advertisement

Pizza places face delivery driver shortage

Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.
Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.(Domino's Pizza via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza places are seeing a lack of drivers, which is becoming a major problem.

Domino’s says delivery sales in the United States fell by nearly 11% during the first three months of 2022, compared to the same time last year.

Pizza Hut, likewise, saw same-store sales drop 6% in the first quarter, which officials say is linked to delivery concerns.

The obvious answer to this issue is to hire more drivers, but the U.S. job market has yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and not as many people are applying for these positions. The rising gas prices are also a contributing factor.

At the same time, demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies.

Domino’s says its delivery rate now is 6% higher than it was in 2016.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
File image
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle
Authorities are looking for the driver of a van similar to this one involved in a hit-and-run...
Nine-year-old dies after Douglas Co. hit-and-run; authorities looking for driver
(Source: Gray News)
Douglas Co. authorities look for driver that left an accident that injured a young girl
One person died Saturday morning following an accident along K-4 Highway in Jefferson Co.
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden

Latest News

A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Russia faces diplomatic and battlefield setbacks on Ukraine
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Ex-neighbor: Suspect’s life unraveling before church attack
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Baby formula maker Abbott reaches deal to restart factory tied to shortage
42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse
Indiana man kills 2, holds 2 at gunpoint during home burglary, troopers say
Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel and Australian model Miranda Kerr pose for photographers as she...
Miranda Kerr, Snapchat co-founder pay off student loans for college’s graduating class