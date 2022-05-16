Monday forecast: The nicest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will mainly be in the 80s before cooling down in the 70s Friday into the weekend with a couple storm chances as well.

Today will be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sun and light winds, Tuesday will have the highest chance for rain during the day to impact any outdoor plans but still not a guarantee storms will exist in your particular area. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with Friday near seasonal and below average temperatures by the weekend. So it looks like we have something for everyone for this upcoming week.

The greatest risk for severe weather is tomorrow into tomorrow night where hail/wind are the primary threats however any storms that develop late in the afternoon/early evening hours may be capable of producing a brief tornado. The storm chance late tonight through Tuesday night is tricky as models are indicating different scenarios including the short term models with one model completely dry until sunset Tuesday night while the other model has at least a few hit and miss storms late tonight into tomorrow morning then again late in the afternoon. Needless to say, stay weather aware and updated on the latest forecast for tomorrow.

Normal High: 76/Normal Low: 55 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds Late. Can’t completely rule out a chance for storms late. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. WInds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: IF storms manage to develop late Monday night there will be a low chance of storms early in the morning. If nothing develops, it’ll likely be dry until late in the day. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday-Thursday will remain in the 80s with highs near 90° on Thursday. While there is a low chance of storms early Thursday morning, the better chance for storms is Thursday night into Friday morning with a cold front but even that still remains uncertain. Highs will be more in the mid-upper 70s Friday.

This weekend will be in the 40s and 50s for lows and 60s and 70s for highs. There does remain uncertainty on if temperatures start to warm back up Sunday and Monday or remain cool so don’t be surprised if we have to increase the temperatures in the 8 day for those two days.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today, it’s going to be the nicest day of the week

Tomorrow’s storm chance remains uncertain on specifics: The widespread nature of storms and the timing so if you have any outdoor plans, keep them just stay weather aware. Any storms that do develop have the potential of becoming severe so have a way to receive warnings in case you have to seek shelter.

This weekend will be dry but cool with highs in the 60s possible in some spots on both days but especially on Saturday.

Conditional risk storms exist in the morning (hail risk) and in the late afternoon/evening hours (all hazards possible). Mainly for storms overnight (hail/wind risk) (SPC/WIBW)

Conditional risk that storms exist in the morning and/or late Wednesday night (hail/wind risk) (SPC/WIBW)

