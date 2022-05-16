Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court hears oral arguments on state legislative districts case

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Monday morning heard oral arguments on reapportioned state legislative districts.

During the oral arguments, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked the justices to uphold the reapportioned districts, which were approved during the recently completed 2022 Kansas legislative session.

Schmidt also encouraged the Supreme Court justices to be mindful of upcoming deadlines regarding the August 2022 primary elections. He said June 15 is “something of a hard deadline” to prepare military ballots for the Aug. 2 primary.

Meanwhile, Mark Johnson, a Kansas City-based lawyer, argued the court should overturn the newly aproved state legislative districts.

Johnson noted that the new redistricting map wasn’t done in a transparent fashion and that it was presented to Democrat lawmakers on March 14 as a done deal.

Though a “listening tour” was conducted, Johnson said, the result leading to the new legislative districts was “predetermined.”

He added that Democrats had “no voice” in the process.

The Kansas Supreme Court didn’t make a ruling in the case on Monday morning. There was no indication of when a ruling would be made.

