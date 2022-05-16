Advertisement

Kansas Cold Cases: Clarence “Butch” Lavin

KS Cold Cases: Butch Lavin
KS Cold Cases: Butch Lavin(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clarence “Butch” Lavin met a lot of people in his line of work, but investigators have yet to find the one who took his life in his Shawnee Co. home, and left two boys without a father.

“He was a fun person,” his son Russ remembers. “When he worked he worked, and when we played, we played. We went to a lot of dirt track races and stuff like that.”

Russ Lavin was just 11 years old when his father was murdered on February 9th, 1984.

“It didn’t seem like I really got know him that well,” he said.

Butch and his wife had divorced. Russ and his older brother were at their mom’s house, and she told them the news.

“(She said) something really bad had happened, and that our dad had died, passed away,” Russ said. “(I wondered) how something like this would happen and why the world could be so mean to take somebody.”

Butch Lavin was found dead in his home in the 4200 block of SE 85th St., a rural area just west of Paulen Rd. Authorities at the time told 13 NEWS it was believed Lavin answered the door to his trailer and, when he opened the door, he was shot.

Pat McLaughlin is the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s cold case investigator.

“He was a gas service employee, and by all accounts was very well liked, had a good sense of humor,” McLaughlin said.

The Sheriff’s Office put the resources of its major case squad on the investigation, but the leads ran cold. It was brought back to the forefront several times over the years, and is now among the largest case files the Sheriff’s Office has.

“He knew a lot of people and, so, consequently, there were a lot of different avenues, of possible motives, or just different people could be involved that the investigators at the time had to go down and follow up and look at,” McLaughlin said. “Often times, you know, we - the police department, the sheriff’s department - has somewhat of an idea of who may be involved. And in this case, there was just a lot of different possibilities.”

McLaughlin and the Lavin family hope raising the possibilities one more time can lead to answers. Butch Lavin is the six of spades in the Kansas Cold Case Deck, playing cards that will be distributed in the state’s prisons and jails trying to generate tips.

“It’s really tough not knowing why or who or the reason. I would just hope somebody would get involved if somebody knew something,” Russ Lavin said.

“Someone needs to be held accountable for this case and for others,” McLaughlin said. “He did not deserve to die and it would be nice to get him justice, and his family justice as well.”

Because, Russ says, the killer took more than just a life.

“He took my father, and a lot of memories, and a lot of time that I didn’t get to spend with him,” he said.

If you know anything about Butch Lavin’s death - or any cold case - call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Prior KS Cold Case Profiles:

John Waller

Joshua Jernagin

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Saturday morning following an accident along K-4 Highway in Jefferson Co.
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden
File image
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle
KU commencement ceremony delayed Sunday due to severe weather threat
(Source: Gray News)
Douglas Co. authorities look for driver that left an accident that injured a young girl
.
Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George

Latest News

Graduates walk across the stage at Washburn University's Spring Commencement Ceremony.
Dr. Farley attends final commencement ceremonies as Washburn Univ. President
Joshua Jernagin was killed in his Central Topeka apartment in October 2017.
Kansas Cold Cases: Joshua Jernagin
Ag Hall kicked off its 2022 Shawnee County extension master gardener plant sale on Saturday,...
Ag Hall holds annual plant sale
The wait is over for the Isom family, selected for the 114th Topeka Habitat home
The wait is over for the Isom family, selected for the 114th Topeka Habitat home