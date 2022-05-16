Advertisement

Governor Kelly, Lt. Governor Toland announce re-election campaign

Governor Kelly and Lt. Governor Toland officially announce re-election campaign.
Governor Kelly and Lt. Governor Toland officially announce re-election campaign.
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two of Kansas’s tope officials have filed for re-election. Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland were at Memorial Hall in Topeka this morning to make their run for governor and lt. governor official.

Both are running in the democratic party primary hoping to retain their current positions come the November election. Republican candidate for governor Derek Schmidt presents the most challenge for the pair seeking re-election. Governor Kelly expressed confidence in her push for re-election at today’s filing.

“I think if you look overall you will see that support for my re-election is quite wide and quite broad, very bipartisan,” said Kelly. “We have a number of republicans who have signed on and endorsed me for re-election and obviously a number of democrats and independents also. I am very comfortable with what we have accomplished and what we plan to accomplish will take us across the finish line.”

If you are not yet registered to vote in Kansas be sure and go here to do so.

