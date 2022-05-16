Funeral services set for Manhattan woman killed on US-24

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services are set for the 38-year-old woman who died in an accident along US-24 highway in Pottawatomie Co. Friday morning.

According to an obituary on the Mercer Funeral Homes website, Abby L. Stous will be laid to rest Friday, May 20th at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Crestview Christian Church in Manhattan.

In lieu of flowers, the family says contributions can be made to an Educational Fund setup for Stous’ four children -- c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 270, Holton, KS, 66436.

According to her obituary, Stous was a 2001 graduate of Holton High School and later graduated from Rasmussen College with a Bachelor’s Degree.

Stous formerly owned and operated Lee’s Flower Shop in Holton, and was currently working for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. She is survived by her husband of nearly 15-years, four children, among other close family members.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Stous died Friday morning following a crash along US-24 and Flush Rd. Officials say as she was crossing the highway she was struck by an eastbound commercial truck.

