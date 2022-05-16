Advertisement

Four people, including three teens, suffer serious injuries in rollover crash near Dodge City

A woman and three teens suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning just...
A woman and three teens suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning just west of Dodge City, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and three teens suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning just west of Dodge City, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:37 a.m. Sunday about three miles west of the US-50 and US-400 highway junction in Ford County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer sport utility vehicle was eastbound on US-50 when it had a mechanical issue with its tires. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which rolled into the north ditch.

The driver, Delores Cisneros Reyes, 36, of Deerfield, was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Dodge City with serious injuries. The patrol said Reyes was wearing her seat belt.

Also transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital were passengers Yessenia Said-Reyes, 19, of Deerfield; Dylan Gibson, 18, of Deerfield; and Nathan Vargas, 17, of Lakin.

According to the patrol, Said-Reyes was wearing her seat belt, while Gibson and Vargas weren’t wearing their seat belts.

