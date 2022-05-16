Federal Judge: Geary Co. teacher must use students’ preferred pronouns; doesn’t need to keep it from parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal judge delivered a mixed ruling last week in a Geary County case over policies regarding trans students.

Fort Riley Middle School teacher Pamela Ricard sued USD 475 over policies requiring her to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and names and restricting her from revealing those preferred titles to a student’s parents.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly Teeter sided with the district in requiring teachers to use the pronouns students wish to be called by. But, she did grant an injunction prohibiting the district from punishing Ricard if she uses those pronouns with parents. Ricard told the court she would only do so if it came up within the context of her regular interactions, not purely to out a student to their family.

The injunction runs through the remainder of Ricard’s contract with the district.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.