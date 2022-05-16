Live ammo, welding gas heard exploding in NW Wabash Ave. fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say live ammunition and welding gas kept firefighters on edge as they battled a large structure fire in the Oakland Neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says crews were called to 1032 NW Wabash at 12:12 p.m. Monday on reports of a camper on fire.

The large plume of dark gray smoke could be seen for several miles, as seen by a photo captured on the WIBW tower camera on Menniger Hill.

A large, dark plume of smoke from a large structure fire in the Oakland neighborhood was captured on the WIBW Menninger Hill Tower Cam Monday afternoon. (WIBW)

Stahl says when crews arrived they found a detached garage heavily involved in smoke in flames. The blaze also has damaged several nearby vehicles, homes and recreational vehicle. The camper appears to be a total loss. The closes home had at least two windows broken out, and the paint on the siding could be seen bubbling.

Stahl said crews did not enter the structure due to the roof beginning to collapse and potentially dangerous contents inside. The sound of snapping and pops heard as the garage was burning was live ammunition, the larger “booms” were gas used for welding, according to Stahl.

Fire investigators are on-scene -- a cause has not been determined. As of 1 p.m. there were no reports of injuries.

Fire at 1032 NE Wabash Posted by Topeka Fire Department on Monday, May 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.