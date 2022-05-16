Advertisement

COVID keeps KS Supreme Ct. Justice off bench for redistricting arguments

One chair on the bench was empty during Monday's Kansas Supreme Court oral arguments. Hon. Eric...
One chair on the bench was empty during Monday's Kansas Supreme Court oral arguments. Hon. Eric Rosen was absent because he tested positive for COVID.(KSCourts.org)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One chair was empty Monday when the Kansas Supreme Court convened to hear oral arguments over the state’s new Congressional and legislative boundaries.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert announced Justice Eric Rosen had tested positive for COVID. She said Rosen was observing the Court’s isolation protocols, and would not be attending Monday’s sessions in person.

However, Luckert said Rosen was observing the proceedings remotely. She said he would participate in the Court’s deliberations and subsequent decisions in the cases.

Monday’s morning session focused on the newly approved Kansas House and Senate district maps. The Kansas Attorney General’s office filed for review of the maps, and the Court scheduled the review as is set out by law.

The afternoon session turned to the state’s appeal in a trio of lawsuits over the Legislature’s new Congressional district map. Opponents argue Republican leaders unfairly drew the maps to divide Democrat-leaning communities of interest and disenfranchise minority voters.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
File image
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle
Authorities are looking for the driver of a van similar to this one involved in a hit-and-run...
Nine-year-old dies after Douglas Co. hit-and-run; authorities looking for driver
(Source: Gray News)
Douglas Co. authorities look for driver that left an accident that injured a young girl
One person died Saturday morning following an accident along K-4 Highway in Jefferson Co.
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Kyle Joseph Rowell
Topeka man accused of Nemaha Co. robbery and assault
Fire at 1032 NW Wabash Ave.
Large fire in Topeka's Oakland Neighborhood
Nicholas and Shannon Koch are collecting unopened jars of peanut butter to donate to the...
Realtors “Spread the Love” to collect peanut butter for Topeka food bank