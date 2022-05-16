COVID keeps KS Supreme Ct. Justice off bench for redistricting arguments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One chair was empty Monday when the Kansas Supreme Court convened to hear oral arguments over the state’s new Congressional and legislative boundaries.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert announced Justice Eric Rosen had tested positive for COVID. She said Rosen was observing the Court’s isolation protocols, and would not be attending Monday’s sessions in person.

However, Luckert said Rosen was observing the proceedings remotely. She said he would participate in the Court’s deliberations and subsequent decisions in the cases.

Monday’s morning session focused on the newly approved Kansas House and Senate district maps. The Kansas Attorney General’s office filed for review of the maps, and the Court scheduled the review as is set out by law.

The afternoon session turned to the state’s appeal in a trio of lawsuits over the Legislature’s new Congressional district map. Opponents argue Republican leaders unfairly drew the maps to divide Democrat-leaning communities of interest and disenfranchise minority voters.

