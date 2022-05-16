Commissioned destroyer ship named in honor of Topeka Marine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A commissioning ceremony was held Saturday, May 14, for a ship named in honor of a black Marine from Topeka.

The ceremony was held Saturday in South Carolina for the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., which will be a guided-missile destroyer part of the pacific fleet. The destroyer will be led by Commander Daniel Hancock with 32 officers and 297 enlisted personnel assigned to the ship. The ship’s motto is said to be “Into the Tiger’s Jaw,” which was often used by Petersen to show courage and spirit in the face of social injustice and danger.

Petersen is the first black aviator and first black general in the history of the Marines, and he graduated from Topeka High School in 1949. He served combat tours in Korea back in 1953 and Vietnam in 1968. During those wars, Petersen is said to have flown more than 350 combat missions and 4,000 military aircraft hours.

Petersen retired from the Marines in 1988 as a three-star general.

He passed away in 2015 at the age of 83.

