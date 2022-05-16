Attempted gas theft in Manhattan causes $550 damage to truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck sustained more than $500 in damage after someone attempted to steal gas from it over the weekend in Manhattan, authorities said.

The attempted theft was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Osage Street.

According to the Riley County Police Department, a 56-year-old male reported that someone attempted to steal gas out of his 2010 GMC Sierra truck, damaging the fuel line.

The estimated total loss in the criminal damage to property case was listed at approximately $550.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

