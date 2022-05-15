USD 501 seniors receive diploma, now ready for their next chapter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Highland Park and Topeka West celebrated its students hard work and dedication to their education.

“I’m very proud to walk down the stage after 13 years, it’s the best feeling ever,” said Itzel Munoz, HPHS.

“It’s like finally an experience I have been waiting for and it feels good to walk into the real world,” said Dontrey Washington, TWHS.

“It’s great, to be honest now that we are done with school we can work we can go to college, we can have fun for now,” said Emma Fouraker.

Some will cherish the memories created in the halls of their high schools, or outside of them.

“Actually, some of my favorite memories were on this field, I played football so that was great memories and everything just the culture, the Topeka West High School, everything was great, I loved it,” said Washington.

One Highland Park senior says although finally graduating is bitter-sweet, she will looking forward to her future.

“I’m just ready for the next part of my life, i’m ready for the new chapter going to college and stuff.”

Grads from both schools will be staying close by.

“I plan to go to Washburn University to get my nursing degree,” said Munoz.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.