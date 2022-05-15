Advertisement

Topeka West doubles wins 5A Tennis Championship, Hayden doubles finish 2nd in 4A

KSHSAA Tennis Championships
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local athletes competed in the KSHSAA Tennis Championships with a twins doubles team winning 5A.

The 5A division was filled with athletes showing their skills at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.

Flames were coming off the rackets of the Cusick twins out Topeka West, Miles and Ian. The pair came into the tournament 33-4 and ended as the 5A doubles champs after beating Maize South (6-2, 6-3).

They’ll look to repeat next season cause these two are only juniors.

Hayden finished 3rd in 4A with their doubles team of Michael Sandstrom and Gus Glotzbach (30-10) finishing in second place.

They fell to Independence High School in two sets at the TH Vaughan Tennis complex in Winfield.

