Sunday night forecast: Great weather on its way for Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rainfall today has ranged between 0.50″ to 1.00″ on average for folks that saw rain this morning. Some area smore and some areas less, but we are now clearing the skies this evening. Temperatures tonight will steadily drop into the low 50s overnight. We are also situated to see a full lunar eclipse tonight beginning around 9:30pm and ending around 1am. For maximum effect, I would suggest taking a look towards the skies between 10:30pm and midnight tonight.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies will stay sunny and temperatures will be comfortable in the mid to upper 70s. Overall, a very nice day expected Monday. Even the winds will light and varibale through the daytime. Clouds build in again Monday night with a chance for rain and some thunderstorms Tuesday morning before a better chance for scattered storms arrives Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Storms Tuesday afternoon could be strong to severe with wind and hail once again being the main hazards. Localized flooding is also going to be a concern with Tuesday’s storms as heavy rainfall is looking likely with these storms, especially north of I-70. Otherwise, Tuesday will be back in the low 80s with breezy south winds around 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. A cold front will swing through late Tuesday night changing our winds to be from the north.

Wednesday is also on the warmer side with temperatures still in the low 80s with winds now out of the north behind Tuesday night’s cold front. We warm to near 90 by Thursday afternoon with skies Thursday being mostly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon and winds breezy again from the south at 10 to 15 mph. A cold front is currently expected to come through Thursday night bringing a slight chance for rain and storms. Winds change to be from the north for Friday with a slightly better chance for rain and storms Friday night, but still a low chance.

The best time to see the lunar eclipse tonight is between 10:30pm and midnight for the maximum effect. The effects of the eclipse will begin around 9:30pm and end around 1am. Skies will be clear during this time.

