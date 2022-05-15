Shawnee Heights graduates say adversity prepared them for their futures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights High School seniors marched out of Exhibition Hall, and rounded a corner behind the stage and into Landon Arena.

The Sunday path into their commencement ceremony at Stormont Vail Events Center might have been the straightest path followed in a high school career that saw sophomore year cut short by a pandemic, junior year balancing remote and altered schedules, and senior year shifting, finally, to a new normal.

Seniors and speakers reflected on how the COVID pandemic leaves the Class of 2022 uniquely prepared for the future.

Pierce Gutierrez, who gave the senior farewell, said he and his classmates just how capable they are.

“The past four years has taught us a lot of flexibility; a lot of failure leads to success; and a lot of integrity for all that we are and it helps us keep going even though life throws challenges in our way,” he said. “This four years has taught us a lot of what we can do and what we are still able to do.”

Gutierrez plans to attend school in Missouri, and pursue a career in performing.

Senior Joy Childs, who will be going to college for nursing, agreed.

“I think that you have to be quick on your feet and that you’re always going to be able to meet the challenges that come,” she said. “We weren’t expecting COVI to happen but we were still able to learn and persevere through it all.”

Senior Taryn Dial said she appreciates all the teachers and peers who supported the students over the years.

“Shawnee Heights was just a great community to be in. Everybody is so supportive. My peers are amazing,” she said. “With Covid and everything, it was definitely shocking but I feel like that’s going to help us later in life because you never know what the future holds and so we are able to move on and find out new paths.”

The Thunderbird seniors said farewell with final performances from their choir and orchestra. Teacher Julie Coulter gave a keynote address, thanking the students for people good people and good helpers.

Shawnee Heights celebrated 240 members of its Class of 2022.

Shawnee Heights was the first of three commencements held Sunday at the Events Center. Seaman High School held its ceremony at 3 p.m., with Washburn Rural High School rounding out the day at 7 p.m.

