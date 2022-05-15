Advertisement

Nine-year-old injured in Douglas Co. wreck Saturday dies; authorities looking for driver

By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A nine-year-old girl injured when a van hit her near Lawrence Saturday has died of her injuries, the Douglas Co. Sherriff’s office announced Sunday.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on a ramp over K-10 in the 1300 block of E. 1900 Rd. between Lawrence and Eudora.

A 54-year-old motorcycle driver was riding with the girl when they were hit by a white delivery-style van. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van left the scene. Authorities are still looking for the driver of the van.

Crash investigators determined the van is a 2015-2019 Ford Transit-250 after collecting pieces of it and hearing from witnesses. Authorities say the vehicle is missing a black front-end bumper cover and front splash guard, and it likely has sustained front-end damage.

Anyone who can help identify the driver is asked to call 785-843-0250 and reference case number, D22-09801.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office is also looking for one or two women who the agency believes to be nurses who stopped to render aid at the crash. If you have information, they ask you call their non-emergency number and leave your contact information with a dispatcher: (785) 841-0007 or (786) 843- 0250.

***We need your help!*** We are trying to attempt to contact one, if not two females who stopped and rendered aid to...

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 15, 2022
The Douglas Co. Sherriff's Office provided this photo as an example of the kind of van that hit...
The Douglas Co. Sherriff's Office provided this photo as an example of the kind of van that hit a nine-year-old girl Saturday, killing her a day later.(Douglas Co. Sherriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Saturday morning following an accident along K-4 Highway in Jefferson Co.
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden
File image
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle
KU commencement ceremony delayed Sunday due to severe weather threat
.
Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George
(Source: Gray News)
Douglas Co. authorities look for driver that left an accident that injured a young girl

Latest News

Shawnee Heights Graduation
Shawnee Heights graduates say adversity prepared them for their futures
Shawnee Heights Graduation
Shawnee Heights HS Graduation
File image
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle
MHK woman honored with National Caregiving Award