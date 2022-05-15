Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle

Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by another vehicle early Sunday morning in Topeka.

Shortly before 3:20 a.m. Topeka Police responded to the crash at SE 6th and Chandler streets.

Officers arrived to find the victim in the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Topeka Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team was on the scene Sunday morning to investigate the crash. Additional details, including the names and ages of those involved, have not yet been released.

