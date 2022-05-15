KU commencement ceremony delayed Sunday due to severe weather threat

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is delaying its commencement ceremony on Sunday due to the threat of severe weather.

The graduation ceremony was originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m., but has now been pushed back to 2:30 p.m.

The university said they made the change “due to projected severe weather Sunday morning.”

KU invites graduates to gather on Memorial Drive for their procession down the Hill prior to the start time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.