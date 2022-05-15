Advertisement

KU commencement ceremony delayed Sunday due to severe weather threat

(pixabay)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is delaying its commencement ceremony on Sunday due to the threat of severe weather.

The graduation ceremony was originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m., but has now been pushed back to 2:30 p.m.

The university said they made the change “due to projected severe weather Sunday morning.”

KU invites graduates to gather on Memorial Drive for their procession down the Hill prior to the start time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George
One person died Saturday morning following an accident along K-4 Highway in Jefferson Co.
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden
Lifestar was called to the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. Thur. afternoon for a head-on crash.
RCPD: Teen driver crossed center line in head-on crash
Joseph Daniel Quinlan booking photo from Aug. 2020
License of Topeka Physical Therapy Asst. suspended following child sex crimes conviction
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Authorities find victim of Milford drowning days after disappearance

Latest News

Saturday evening forecast
Topeka High School graduation ceremony
Topeka High School Graduates 382 Trojans
Saturday morning forecast
One person died Saturday morning following an accident along K-4 Highway in Jefferson Co.
Fatal Jefferson Co. Accident