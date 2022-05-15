K-State grads are ready for their next adventures

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly five hundred students walked across the stage in Bramlage Coliseum early Saturday morning for the College of Arts and Sciences Commencement ceremony.

Students were presented diploma covers signifying their success in meeting graduation requirements for one of the more than 50-degree pathways in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“You just talk about graduation all four years and then all of the sudden you’re there. So, it was…it’s incredible, I’m so happy.” Kansas State University graduate, Bachelor of Arts in Art, Gillian Nichols says.

“I am happy I’ll never have to see a final again, that’s how I feel.” Kansas State University graduate, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre, Christopher Reardon says.

Post-graduation plans vary for the graduates including continuing their education and entering the workforce.

“I’ve actually been accepted into a graduate program at KU for Art History, so my post-graduate plans are to go there and see where it takes me.” Nichols says.

“Right now, I have a job in Kansas City that’s like a sort of a bunch of theater jobs, and then I’m going to move to Canada at some point.” Reardon says.

Graduates also received a business card holder from the Kansas State Alumni Association as a reminder of their time at the University.

“Go Cats” K-State Alumni Association President/CEO, Amy Button Renz says.

Kansas State University hosted seven graduation ceremonies throughout the day on Saturday honoring Spring 2022 graduates. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates later this month.

