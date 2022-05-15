Dr. Farley attends final commencement ceremonies as Washburn Univ. President

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Jerry Farley shook hands with his last class of Ichabod graduates Saturday. He is set to retire in September.

Proud, inspired, and grateful are just a few words he used to describe his last graduation ceremony as Washburn University’s president.

“I am going to miss the people and I am going to miss the students, but I will still be around,” Dr. Farley said.

The Class of 2022 filed into Washburn’s Lee Arena Saturday to receive their diplomas and some parting advice from their beloved president.

“I said to them in my remarks that they have to learn how to listen to people, they have to learn to be civil about how they respond to people, and if they will listen to people and think about things themselves, then they are going to do fine,” he said.

It is one of the many lessons that has been instilled in the students since they first stepped foot on campus.

“It helped me grow,” said graduate, Kanidrick Turner. “I played football here and that did a lot of the molding and then just staying consistent, being on top of things, communicating, all of those things got better when I got here.”

Dr. Farley said he has seen how the university’s impact extends beyond the graduates.

“We had a great number of what we call first generation students. Their parents have never graduated from a university or attended some of them and we had a significant number of students that came through that got that degree and it has changed their lives forever and changed their families lives forever. So, when I see that kind of thing happening, it inspires me,” he said.

Also among the graduates were several students from other countries.

Dr. Farley said, “They will go back and they will have great opportunities there because of the American education that they received.”

Turner said he is proud to be a Washburn alumni.

“Man it feels...it doesn’t even feel real,” he continued saying, “I asked my advisor before I walked on the stage, is this real? Am I really about to walk on stage? So, it is a surreal feeling.”

