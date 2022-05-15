Advertisement

Douglas Co. authorities look for driver that left an accident that injured a young girl

(Source: Gray News)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a delivery-style van that left the scene of an accident that injured a 9-year-old girl.

Deputies responded to the crash around 5:15 p.m. on a ramp over K-10 in the 1300 block of E. 1900 Rd. between Lawrence and Eudora. They said a 54-year-old motorcycle driver was riding with a 9-year-old girl when they were hit by a white delivery-style van that had entered the intersection.

The motorcycle overturned sending both the man and young girl to the hospital. Douglas County authorities said the motorcycle driver had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The girl suffered critical injuries and is now stable.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van left the scene following the crash. Authorities are still searching for the van that they said is white and missing its front bumper. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.

