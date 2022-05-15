Community makes a big splash for Special Olympics Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community made a big splash Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

Community members were joined by officials from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the athletes themselves.

The event is called “Solar Splash” and was held at the Midwest Health Aquatic Center.

Participants could pay a $75 dollar entry fee or fundraise for Special Olympics Kansas to cover the cost.

The organization said every dollar helps keep more than 4,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities playing throughout the year.

WIBW-TV is a proud sponsor of the Solar Splash.

