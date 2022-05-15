Advertisement

Community makes a big splash for Special Olympics Kansas

Members of the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office were at Saturday's Solar Splash.
Members of the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office were at Saturday's Solar Splash.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community made a big splash Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

Community members were joined by officials from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the athletes themselves.

The event is called “Solar Splash” and was held at the Midwest Health Aquatic Center.

Participants could pay a $75 dollar entry fee or fundraise for Special Olympics Kansas to cover the cost.

The organization said every dollar helps keep more than 4,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities playing throughout the year.

WIBW-TV is a proud sponsor of the Solar Splash.

