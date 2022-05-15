Advertisement

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck

By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a Topeka man for first-degree murder after a motorcycle wreck left one person dead early Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler St. just before 3:20 Sunday morning.

One person was found dead in the road when officers arrived. The TPD Accident Reconstruction Team then conducted an investigation.

As a result, Geovany Arellano, 23 of Topeka, was arrested on three charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and reckless driving.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785)368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007, or online here.

