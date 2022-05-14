Topeka High School Graduates 382 Trojans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 382 seniors and their family and friends stuck it out in the morning heat at Hummer Sports Park today and earned their diplomas... These young adults know what they want to do.

“I’m going to Washburn for forensic science,” said Brandon Gibson moments after he was handed his diploma. When asked about how he feels about graduating, he said “It’s pretty great. A lot of responsibility in the future but pretty great so far.”

Jada Davis is another now graduated Topeka Trojan who plans to continue her education. “I’ll take a Gap year and then I’m going to college for education. WSU!”

While some are continuing with school others are choosing to serve in the military. Leo Gouge is now a graduate of Topeka High School and says he has his family to thank for supporting him through high school and in the years to come.

“I’ve been here probably my whole life and really what my plan is is to go into the military,” says Gouge. “I’m going to the Air Force to build up a good career. I’m really happy for my family and stuff. They are my heroes, they haven’t given up on me no matter all the rough things we went through I love them so much.”

At the end of the day, every Topeka High School Trojan is walking out as a young adult ready to embrace the next chapter of life. Something that has many of these former students feeling grateful.

“It feels really really great. I never thought it would come to this day,” said Gouge. “No matter all the struggles I’ve been through I never thought it would come to this day. Just I’m so happy, I’m really happy.”

It was a warm day at Hummer Sports Park and one graduating senior did pass out during the ceremony. First responders transferred the student to a nearby hospital for safety and determined that the accident was caused by a pre-existing medical condition.

