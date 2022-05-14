Advertisement

Show us your Graduates!

Northeast Kansas High School and College Class of 2022 photo gallery
Graduation
Graduation(WRDW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graduation season is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of their high school or college student(s). Here’s the opportunity to brag about your grad with a photo or photos that we could use on 13 NEWS. Feel free to include their school, notable accomplishments (like scholarships, GPA, awards), and plans for the future.

Congratulations to the Class of 2022!

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George
Lifestar was called to the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. Thur. afternoon for a head-on crash.
RCPD: Teen driver crossed center line in head-on crash
Joseph Daniel Quinlan booking photo from Aug. 2020
License of Topeka Physical Therapy Asst. suspended following child sex crimes conviction
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Friday in the...
Crews respond to crash early Friday in downtown Topeka
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class

Latest News

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead following accident near Meriden
A$600,000 1972 Ferrari Daytona was gifted to McPherson College's auto restoration program.
Longtime supporter gifts $600K car to McPherson College Automotive Restoration Program
More than 20 Kansas law enforcement agencies joined to donate 300 protective vests and 50...
Kansas law enforcement agencies donate protective gear to Ukranian military
Public recommendation submissions close about next Topeka City Manager