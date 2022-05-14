Show us your Graduates!

Graduation season is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of their high school or college student(s). Here’s the opportunity to brag about your grad with a photo or photos that we could use on 13 NEWS. Feel free to include their school, notable accomplishments (like scholarships, GPA, awards), and plans for the future.

Congratulations to the Class of 2022!

