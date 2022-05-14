Saturday night forecast: Slight chance for thunderstorms before midnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This afternoon we are tracking thunderstorms in western Kansas that are gradually making their way east through the evening hours. These storms will weaken as the day goes on, however Central Kansas and areas along and north of I-70 have the best chance at seeing scattered thunderstorms this evening before midnight. The threat for severe weather is low, but storms will be capable of producing quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. We have a brief period of no rain with temperatures tonight hitting the low 60s. A second round of thunderstorms is likely in northern and eastern Kansas Sunday morning between 5am and 1pm. These storms too have a low severe weather risk, but could produce an isolated severe thunderstorm with quarter size hail and 60 mph winds.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly along and north of I-70. Lows in the low 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

After midday Sunday. skies should gradually become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures Sunday night will also cool down to near 50 degrees with skies remaining clear through the day Monday. Monday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 70s and south winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances increase again on Monday night after midnight into Tuesday morning and again Tuesday evening with an incoming cold front.

There is a slight chance for scattered rain and storms early Tuesday morning before noon and then a more likely chance Tuesday evening. There should be a dry period in between. Temperatures Tuesday will hold steady near 80 degrees with winds from the southeast around 10 to 15 mph. We warm up again on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds Wednesday will be out of the north around 5 to 10 mph behind Tuesday’s cold front.

We get close to 90 degrees on Thursday with skies being mostly sunny and winds being breezy at 10 to 20 mph from the south. There is a low chance for an isolated rain shower or storm Thursday night, but most will stay dry. The better chance for rain develops for Friday night a a cold front will be in our area. Right now the chance for rain next Friday remains low. We are behind the front by Saturday and temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 70s for next weekend.

Taking Action:

Storms this evening have a low chance at becoming severe in Northeast and North-Central Kansas. isolated 60 mph winds and quarter size hail are possible, but not widespread. The better chance for storms is going to be Sunday morning. These too have a low chance ta becoming severe with wind and hail the main hazards. If you hear thunder, go inside even if you don’t have any rain.

