Saturday forecast: Mostly sunny, calm and not humid with a few storms late

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be calm and sunny for the most part, but it will warm up for the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Any outdoor graduations happening during the day today should be good to go, but we are tracking scattered rain and thunderstorms this evening, especially in North-Central Kansas. That will be round one. A second round of scattered rain and storms develops for Sunday morning and should be done with by noon Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance for thunderstorms late this evening.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly along and north of I-70. Lows in the low 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Storms tonight and Sunday morning could become marginally severe posing a wind and hail threat. Hail the size of quarters and wind gusts of 60 mph are possible with both rounds of storms. After the rain and storms Sunday morning, we are looking at mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon with north winds and warm temperatures. We reach the low 50s for Sunday night.

We stay mild for Monday with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees under sunny skies. Winds Monday will return from the southwest around 5 mph. Our next rain chance arrives Tuesday in two rounds again. Scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm is possible both Tuesday morning before clearing out by midday and then redeveloping Tuesday evening. The better chance is Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Temperatures Tuesday will also be near 80 degrees and in the mid 60s Tuesday night.

We begin to warm again for Wednesday and Thursday climbing into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds on Thursday will be breezy out of the south. There is a slight chance for rain on Thursday night ahead of our next cold front. The better chance for scattered rain showers and storms right now looks to be on Saturday into Saturday night. This will change though based on the exact timing of the incoming cold front next weekend.

Do NOT cancel outdoor plans with all these storm chances today through Sunday due to uncertainty on how widespread storms will be or if it will impact your particular area. DO keep an eye on the radar and updated forecast throughout the weekend since confidence may increase compared to what it is right now. If you hear thunder, go inside even if you don’t have any rain.

