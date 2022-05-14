Public recommendation submissions close about next Topeka City Manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interim City Manager Bill Cochran said responses varied but most importantly residents want someone with integrity and one that knows the area.

The public opinion polls are closed for Topeka residents to share their thoughts on the next city manager.

As of around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, Cochran said around 130 submissions residents had submitted feedback.

Cochran said responses he’s read so far show people want someone with integrity, trust, and reliability, and who is involved in the community.

“Actually being affiliated, connected to, or some attraction, not just a job for the city of Topeka but they’re from Topeka or from the local area that is more invested.”

The governing body will look at the suggestions, and give their own feedback to the hiring firm, Kansas Professional Services.

The feedback can include changing the job description before making the application public.

“The hopes are there will be very minimal changes but if there are we’ll get them done,” he said. “Once we get those done, we will get the position posted. We hope to have it posted online by Wednesday at the latest, next week, and then the anticipation is that’ll be open for 45-60 days.”

Kansas Professional Service believes the next manager could start around November 1. That could change, for example, Cochran said if the new hire has a current contract requiring a two-month notice to their current employer, their start date in Topeka City Hall could be pushed back.

“November time-frame still sounds a ways off but when you think about it’s really not. We’re in the middle of May already, summer and stuff like that, time goes so fast. November 1 is the day I’m looking forward to and continue to move on down the path.”

Cochran has been open about not wanting the role on a permanent basis. He said it’s exciting to continue moving forward in the process.

