One person dead following accident near Meriden

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in a single-vehicle accident north of Meriden.

According to Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, the accident happened along K-4 highway north of Clark Rd.

The incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, but Herrig said the wreck appears to have happened sometime overnight.

Scanner traffic indicated the incident involved a truck that left the road and went down an embankment.

Herrig says the Kansas Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.

