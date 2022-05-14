Advertisement

One person dead following accident near Meriden

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in a single-vehicle accident north of Meriden.

According to Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, the accident happened along K-4 highway north of Clark Rd.

The incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, but Herrig said the wreck appears to have happened sometime overnight.

Scanner traffic indicated the incident involved a truck that left the road and went down an embankment.

Herrig says the Kansas Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.

