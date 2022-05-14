One person dead following accident near Meriden
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in a single-vehicle accident north of Meriden.
According to Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, the accident happened along K-4 highway north of Clark Rd.
The incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, but Herrig said the wreck appears to have happened sometime overnight.
Scanner traffic indicated the incident involved a truck that left the road and went down an embankment.
Herrig says the Kansas Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
This is a developing story.
