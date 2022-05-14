Advertisement

‘Multiple people’ shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

Multiple people have been shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket in Buffalo, New York,...
Multiple people have been shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket in Buffalo, New York, according to police.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple people have been shot at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Police there said Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available. Police officials did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George
Lifestar was called to the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. Thur. afternoon for a head-on crash.
RCPD: Teen driver crossed center line in head-on crash
Joseph Daniel Quinlan booking photo from Aug. 2020
License of Topeka Physical Therapy Asst. suspended following child sex crimes conviction
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Authorities find victim of Milford drowning days after disappearance
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Friday in the...
Crews respond to crash early Friday in downtown Topeka

Latest News

Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies
Protesters gather for the "Ban Off Our Bodies" rally in St. Paul, Minnesota. (WCCO)
AERIALS: Protesters gather for 'Ban Off Our Bodies' rally in St. Paul, Minnesota
Topeka High School graduation ceremony
Topeka High School Graduates 382 Trojans
Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing...
PD: McDonald’s employee arrested after stealing customer’s card number from drive-thru