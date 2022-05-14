Advertisement

Longtime supporter gifts $600K car to McPherson College Automotive Restoration Program

A$600,000 1972 Ferrari Daytona was gifted to McPherson College's auto restoration program.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A $600,000 surprise donation to McPherson College’s auto restoration program has its students and the community buzzing. A longtime supporter of the college’s program, Dr. Richard Lundquist, gifted the 1972 Ferrari Daytona to the college.

For the past 46 years, McPherson College has stood out in the U.S. as the only school to provide a bachelor’s degree in Restoration Technology. The program and its students have worked on several cars over the years. Now they can add a more-than-half-million-dollar car, waiting to be restored.

“So the backstory really is, I’ve been promising the students a Ferrari for 15 years. So Richard Lunquist made me an host man,” McPherson College President Michael Schneider said.

The 1972 Ferrarie 365 GTB-Four Daytona has an estimated value of $600,000. Students say they’re looking forward to working on the car.

“It’s truly incredible. This is going to be a one-of-a-kind learning experience for all of the students at this program,” McPherson College junior Victoria Bruno said.

Besides the classic car’s value, McPherson College senior Wyatt Micheli discussed what makes the potential restoration project so unique.

“These aren’t catalog cars, you can’t go and just order parts for these off the shelf,” he said of the 1972 Ferrari. “Every single nut, bolt, washer, we’re taking off and we are restoring specifically to be the exact spec it was when it rolled off the factory line,” Micheli said.

The addition of the Ferrari has created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students in the program.

“A lot of people don’t even get to see these cars in person,” Bruno said. “And we get to actually work on them, so it will be a very good time.”

Those wishing to donate to McPherson College’s auto restoration program can do so here: https://www.mcpherson.edu/giving/make-a-gift/.

