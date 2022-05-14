Kansas law enforcement agencies donate protective gear to Ukranian military

(WIBW) - More than 20 Kansas law enforcement agencies are sending protective equipment to Ukraine’s military.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, was joined at a news conference Friday by Eudora Police Chief Wes Lovett, Mike Bergmeier of the company ShieldAg, and Daniel Raucholz of Farmada. The group helped compile protective equipment to send to Ukrainian military forces.

The shipment includes approximately 300 protective vests and 50 helmets.

“We have all been inspired by the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people and very few days go by in my life that somebody doesn’t ask, ‘What can we do to help the people of Ukraine?’ All this equipment is a testament of what Kansans do when we come together,” Marshall said.

Agencies donating included the Carbondale Police Dept., Riley Co. Police Dept., Kansas Attorney General’s Office, and KU’s Office of Public Safety. Also taking part were Colby PD, Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Eudora PD, Fort Hays State University Police, Haven PD, Leavenworth PD, McPherson PD, Overland Park PD, Park City PD, Wellington PD, and Wichita State University PD.

Marshall’s office will work with the Ukrainian Embassy to ship the items to Poland, then on to Ukraine’s military forces.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.