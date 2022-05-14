Fire damages barn, equipment in SE Shawnee Co.

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A barn fire did an estimated $50,000 damage to the structure and the equipment inside.

Shawnee Heights Fire crews responded around 1:30 p.m. Friday to a property on in the 3000 block of SE 61st St., just east of Berryton Rd.

Fire officials say crews had it under control in about a half hour, with another hour and a half checking hot spots and cleaning up.

Fire officials say no people or animals were hurt, but about one-fourth of the barn suffered significant damage. They say that also meant damage to the tractors, equipment, machinery and other items housed inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

