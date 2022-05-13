WU Tech celebrates spring graduates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn tech celebrated its newest graduates.

The technical school honored about 200 students graduating from its various programs. The class is full of newly qualified automotive experts, cosmetologists, and early child professionals.

The school held two ceremonies to honor its graduates, both of which were also livestreamed on Washburn Tech’s YouTube page.

