Tulip Time comes to close with end of annual tulip sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bulbs from 2022′s tulip time in Shawnee co. went on sale for a limited time only on Friday, May 13, officially bringing Tulip Time to a close.

Starting at 9 a.m. crowds picked up the bulbs for $5 per grocery bag or $10 per five-gallon bucket. The sale was on the west side of Lake Shawnee and wrapped up by noon.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. foundation development specialist, Kimberly Wolff, says the event provides the community with something to look forward to.

“I think it is really important for our community,” said Wolff. “It gives them an outlet, it gives them a place to go, and the beauty that we can provide, and it is just a way to be happy during the spring.”

All proceeds go toward the Parks for All Foundation to help purchase new bulbs for 2023’s Jerold Binkley tulip time.

“I think it is important to remember that the support from our community is what helps keep these kinds of events moving forward each year, and being able to impact our community, and then supporting the Parks for All foundation,” said Wolff.

