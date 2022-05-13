Advertisement

Tulip Time comes to close with end of annual tulip sale

Shawnee County Parks and Rec sold the bulbs to raise funds.
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bulbs from 2022′s tulip time in Shawnee co. went on sale for a limited time only on Friday, May 13, officially bringing Tulip Time to a close.

Starting at 9 a.m. crowds picked up the bulbs for $5 per grocery bag or $10 per five-gallon bucket. The sale was on the west side of Lake Shawnee and wrapped up by noon.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. foundation development specialist, Kimberly Wolff, says the event provides the community with something to look forward to.

“I think it is really important for our community,” said Wolff. “It gives them an outlet, it gives them a place to go, and the beauty that we can provide, and it is just a way to be happy during the spring.”

All proceeds go toward the Parks for All Foundation to help purchase new bulbs for 2023’s Jerold Binkley tulip time.

“I think it is important to remember that the support from our community is what helps keep these kinds of events moving forward each year, and being able to impact our community, and then supporting the Parks for All foundation,” said Wolff.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
(Left) 13 NEWS crews capture the moment Bruce Teel was escorted out of a home in the 1200 block...
Man surrenders to police after standoff in central Topeka
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Lifestar was called to the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. Thur. afternoon for a head-on crash.
RCPD: Teen driver crossed center line in head-on crash
Crews respond to a head-on collision on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on May 12, 2022.
3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.

Latest News

Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff over the weekend in honor of Peace Officers...
Gov. orders flags at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day
Residents in the City of Rossville have been placed under a Boil Water Advisory by the Kansas...
Boil Advisory issued for Rossville
Gas prices continue their upward surge and hit another all-time high on Friday, as prices at...
Skyrocketing gas prices hit another all-time high on Friday
Mother remembers children lost to Mother's Day wreck in Emporia
Mother remembers her children lost in Mother’s Day wreck in Emporia
Mother remembers children lost to Mother's Day wreck in Emporia
Mother remembers children lost to Mother's Day wreck in Emporia