Advertisement

TPD to join statewide Click It or Ticket campaign

Topeka Police officers will join in the state's Click It or Ticket campaign between May 22 and...
Topeka Police officers will join in the state's Click It or Ticket campaign between May 22 and June 4, 2022.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers can expect to see more Topeka Police officers on the streets during the state’s 2022 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.

The Topeka Police Department says on Sunday, May 22, it will join law enforcement agencies from across the state to participate in the 2022 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.

TPD noted the campaign will be held between May 22 and June 4 and drivers can expect to see an increased police presence on capital city roadways.

The Department said the campaign will enforce seat belt and other Kansas traffic laws.

TPD noted the campaign is funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
(Left) 13 NEWS crews capture the moment Bruce Teel was escorted out of a home in the 1200 block...
Man surrenders to police after standoff in central Topeka
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Crews respond to a head-on collision on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on May 12, 2022.
3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws

Latest News

Joseph Daniel Quinlan booking photo from Aug. 2020
License of Topeka Physical Therapy Asst. suspended following child sex crimes conviction
Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George
Anthony P. Gamble, 51, was arrested in the early morning hours of May 13, 2022 following a...
Topeka man arrested for drugs following traffic stop
FILE
After three years, Flint Hills Discovery Center to open Prairie Playscape