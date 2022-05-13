TPD to join statewide Click It or Ticket campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers can expect to see more Topeka Police officers on the streets during the state’s 2022 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.

The Topeka Police Department says on Sunday, May 22, it will join law enforcement agencies from across the state to participate in the 2022 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.

TPD noted the campaign will be held between May 22 and June 4 and drivers can expect to see an increased police presence on capital city roadways.

The Department said the campaign will enforce seat belt and other Kansas traffic laws.

TPD noted the campaign is funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

