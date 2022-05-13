Topeka South Rotary awards three $500 scholarships to local students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three capital city high school students have been awarded $500 scholarships a piece for their outstanding academic and service records.

The Topeka South Rotary Club says it has selected three local Shawnee Co. high school seniors to win its second annual scholarship prizes.

With an emphasis on service to the community, the Club said it recognizes the importance of post-secondary education and encourages local students to pursue their passion at either the vocational school level or at a 2 or 4-year college or university.

The Club said Keely Rogers of Topeka High School has been awarded the $500 Topeka High Interact scholarship. During her time as a Trojan, it said she has been on the honor roll every semester. For the past three years, she has been an active member of interact and served as president this past school year.

The Club noted that Rogers has held an officer position in NEHS, Mu Alpha Theta, Spirit Club, and French Club. She was also captain of the dance team and a member of the women’s golf team.

According to the organization, Rogers plans to attend the University of Memphis with a major in Non-profit Administration and Organization.

The Rotary Club said NiJaree Canady was awarded the $500 Shawnee Co. Interact scholarship. During her time in high school, it said she has been involved in many different clubs and activities including National Honor Society, Interact Club, National English Honor Society, Varsity Softball, Mu Alpha Theta and Student Government. It said she even finished in the top 10% of her class.

The Club noted that Canady has chosen to attend Stanford University and will further her academic and softball careers. With an undeclared major, she said she has a vested interest in business management.

Lastly, the organization said Giles Frederickson was awarded the $500 Shawnee Co. scholarship. It said he will graduate from Washburn Rural High School as an International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate.

Since his freshman year, the Club said Giles has played varsity golf and varsity football, is a member of the National Honor Society and co-founded the Students Against Prejudice/Make a Difference club. It said he also served as the 6A male representative for the KSHSAA Student Advisory Team for two years. Since elementary school, he has been involved in service work in Bangladesh and has visited several times.

The Club noted that Giles plans to study PGA Golf Management at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln.

In order to qualify for one of the three scholarships, the Rotary Club said a student must pursue a post-secondary educational opportunity and meet the following requirements:

Have a broad range of interests encompassing a good academic record, participation in a variety of school activities and involvement in community or charitable service.

Have a knowledge of the Rotary and show a belief in the work ethic through service experiences.

Self-motivate and establish goals and objectives with the proven ability to meet or exceed them.

