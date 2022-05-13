Advertisement

License of Topeka Physical Therapy Asst. suspended following child sex crimes conviction

Joseph Daniel Quinlan booking photo from Aug. 2020
Joseph Daniel Quinlan booking photo from Aug. 2020(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Physical Therapist Assistant has been temporarily suspended from practicing medicine in the state as the Kansas Board of Healing Arts holds emergency proceedings over his child sex crimes conviction.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says on Friday, May 13, it issued an emergency order to temporarily suspended Joseph D. Quinlan, P.T.A., as emergency proceedings are held.

The Board said it was notified that Quinlan had been convicted and sentenced to prison for the solicitation of a child between the ages of 14 and 16. Quinlan had told the child to meet him at a secluded place with the intent to sexually harm them.

Specifically, upon meeting in a cemetery, the Board noted that Quinlan “engaged in oral and anal sex with the child.”

On July 16, 2021, the Board said Quinlan pleaded no contest and was convicted of Indecent Liberties with a Child. On Oct. 5, 2021, he was sentenced to 32 months in prison, which was suspended. He was then placed on 36 months of supervised probation.

As Quinlan’s conviction was classified as sexually violent, the Board said he is subject to mandatory post-release for the rest of his life. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Since Quinlan was convicted of a felony of a violent sexual nature, the Board said it has temporarily suspended his license as further internal proceedings are held.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
(Left) 13 NEWS crews capture the moment Bruce Teel was escorted out of a home in the 1200 block...
Man surrenders to police after standoff in central Topeka
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Crews respond to a head-on collision on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on May 12, 2022.
3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws

Latest News

Topeka Police officers will join in the state's Click It or Ticket campaign between May 22 and...
TPD to join statewide Click It or Ticket campaign
Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George
Anthony P. Gamble, 51, was arrested in the early morning hours of May 13, 2022 following a...
Topeka man arrested for drugs following traffic stop
FILE
After three years, Flint Hills Discovery Center to open Prairie Playscape