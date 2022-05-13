License of Topeka Physical Therapy Asst. suspended following child sex crimes conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Physical Therapist Assistant has been temporarily suspended from practicing medicine in the state as the Kansas Board of Healing Arts holds emergency proceedings over his child sex crimes conviction.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says on Friday, May 13, it issued an emergency order to temporarily suspended Joseph D. Quinlan, P.T.A., as emergency proceedings are held.

The Board said it was notified that Quinlan had been convicted and sentenced to prison for the solicitation of a child between the ages of 14 and 16. Quinlan had told the child to meet him at a secluded place with the intent to sexually harm them.

Specifically, upon meeting in a cemetery, the Board noted that Quinlan “engaged in oral and anal sex with the child.”

On July 16, 2021, the Board said Quinlan pleaded no contest and was convicted of Indecent Liberties with a Child. On Oct. 5, 2021, he was sentenced to 32 months in prison, which was suspended. He was then placed on 36 months of supervised probation.

As Quinlan’s conviction was classified as sexually violent, the Board said he is subject to mandatory post-release for the rest of his life. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Since Quinlan was convicted of a felony of a violent sexual nature, the Board said it has temporarily suspended his license as further internal proceedings are held.

