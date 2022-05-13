Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for drugs following traffic stop

Anthony P. Gamble, 51, was arrested in the early morning hours of May 13, 2022 following a...
Anthony P. Gamble, 51, was arrested in the early morning hours of May 13, 2022 following a traffic stop.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing drug possession and other charges following his arrest early Friday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Anthony P. Gamble, 51, of Topeka was taken into custody just after midnight following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of NW Topeka Blvd.

Officials say during the stop, a K9 alerted to drugs inside the gold Ford Ranger Gamble was driving.

Gamble was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving without a valid license and for registration violations.

No other information was released.

