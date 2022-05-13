Advertisement

Topeka man arrested after meth, hallucenogenics allegedly found in car

Jarrod Woodrow Mosiman
Jarrod Woodrow Mosiman(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in Jackson Co. after meth and hallucinogenics were allegedly found in his car.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, deputies stopped a car near U.S. Highway 75 and 110th Rd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said a K9 was deployed and signaled that there were possibly drugs in the car. The vehicle was searched and deputies said they found methamphetamine and hallucinogenic drugs inside.

Deputies said Jarod Woodrow Mosiman, 38, of Topeka, was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

