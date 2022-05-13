Advertisement

Topeka Farmers on the hunt for summer host homes

FILE
FILE(Pixabay via MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The capital city’s new summer baseball team needs a home away from home.

Coach Edgar Santos of the Topeka Farmers - a summer collegiate team - says his team members are in need of host families.

Santos said the team represents the City of Topeka in the Mid Plains League. He also said team members will need a home away from home between May 30 and July 30.

“It would be two months of culture exchange, fun times and a lot of summer baseball,” Santos said. “It can be a very exciting and rewarding experience for all of those willing to open up their homes.”

Santos noted that players would just need a place to sleep, a shower and a kitchen - families would not be responsible for feeding players.

For more information about the Topeka Farmers or how to host a player, click HERE.

