‘Sobriety Floats Your Boat’ brings cardboard boat races to Fort Riley

By Becky Goff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 Fort Riley soldiers spent the day at Moon Lake working on their teamwork skills in a unique way.

‘Sobriety floats your Boat’ took to the water for a second year at Fort Riley.

The event promotes smart decision-making skills and shows soldiers there are other ways to have fun, beside drinking.

“If soldiers are doing the right thing, it’s kind of like ok, keep driving on, keep doing the right thing. And this is a way to recognize those soldiers that day in and day out are just doing the right thing.” Fort Riley DHR-ASAP Prevention Coordinator, Eric Fleuter says.

Soldiers worked in teams of four, using their creativity and problem-solving skills to create the best cardboard boat to finish the course, while having fun.

“It’s been a good bonding experience, all of us coming out together as a platoon, working together, doing things that we don’t usually do on a everyday basis is awesome.” 2nd Aviation Brigade Combat Team, Pvt. Alisa Porter says.

Some boats stayed afloat for mere seconds while others made their way through the course to the finish line.

“To show them that, you know, you can still have fun and be sober. You just have to think outside the box sometimes.” Fleuter says.

Teams attempted to float their boats at least twice before a winner’s bracket took them into a championship round.

